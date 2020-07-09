The <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/bcci">BCCI</a> is all set to part ways with its chief executive officer <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/rahul-johri">Rahul Johri</a>, whose long-pending resignation was accepted on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>While the top bosses in the BCCI remained tight-lipped about the development, a senior official in the know of things told <em>PTI</em> that they have decided to accept his resignation letter sent on December 27. <p></p> <p></p>"Rahul Johri's resignation has been a accepted. He was earlier given an extension till April 30 but this time it has been accepted," a BCCI veteran told PTI on the condition of anonymity. <p></p> <p></p>It could not be ascertained why the BCCI suddenly decided to accept his resignation. <p></p> <p></p>Johri, who joined the BCCI in 2016, had earlier put in his papers after the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had made way for the Sourav Ganguly-led set-up the run the world's richest cricket board. <p></p> <p></p>He was then asked to continue till the end of his contract, which is due to expire in 2021. <p></p> <p></p>However, once the BCCI got back its administration, Johri was increasingly marginalized with his domain of work, including matters related to ICC, being handled by secretary Jay Shah.