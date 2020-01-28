England allrounder Ben Stokes has said the recovery of his father from a serious illness is more pleasing to him than the 3-1 series win over South Africa.

Stokes was adjudged player of the series as England beat South Africa by 291 runs in the fourth and final Test on Tuesday. He scored 318 runs in seven innings and took 10 wickets as well.

“Dad is looking like he’s going home at the end of this game. It has put a lot of things in perspective,” man of the series Stokes, 28, told BBC Sport. “Today has been a brilliant day for the team, and the last couple of days we’ve been given some good news as a family. It has been a rollercoaster with everything that has gone on. I hope my old man is in his hospital bed watching this with a big smile on his face.”

Stokes father Ged was hospitalised even in serious condition even as England prepared for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. Stokes was a doubtful starter for the match who skipped a training session to be with his ailing father. “I spoke to Dad before the first Test and told him I’m playing the game, and he looked at me with the most stupid face and said ‘obviously you are’.

Stokes said he went through ‘many emotions’ and that speaking to others helped him ‘let off steam’.

“After losing a Test it can feel like the worst thing ever but there are a lot more important things to happen. Being away from home, you go through so many emotions, but when something like that hits you, you can get put into a place that you’re not used to,” Stokes said.

“But in the modern day and age, people aren’t afraid to speak to others, let off a bit of steam and let them know how they feel. I only spoke to two people in confidence about what happened, but I’m very pleased I managed to do it because if this happened two or three years ago I probably would have kept it internal and who knows what would have happened,” he added.

England will next play three ODIs against South Africa starting February 4 before a three-match T20I series.