Ben Stokes to Cameron Green: 5 Players Likely To Set IPL 2023 Auctions On Fire

New Delhi: The player auction for IPL 2023 will take place in Kochi this year on December 23. As many as 405 players will go under the hammer for the remaining 87 slots to be filled. Of the 405 players shortlisted, 273 are Indian and 132 are overseas. Out of the 132 overseas players, four are from associate nations. A total of 282 uncapped players from across the globe will be up for auction.

Here’s a look at five players who are likely to secure a big contract:

Ben Stokes: England’s Test captain Ben Stokes will play in the IPL this year. His base prize is Rs 2 crore. The English all-rounder has twice bagged the highest sum of money in IPL auctions, and it won’t be a surprise if once again he emerges as the top pick. He raised his stock by playing a match-winning innings for England in the T20 World Cup final.

Cameron Green: Many experts feel that the young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will be the most expensive buy this year. The batting all-rounder is a powerful striker of the ball and can be a long-term investment for any team.

Sam Curran: Sam has previously represented Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and this year, after bagging the Player of the Series award in the T20 World Cup, he is again likely to secure a bumper deal. Unlike Stokes and Green, he is primarily a bowling all-rounder but can be more than a handy batter if and when required.

Jason Holder: The West Indies star all-rounder was shockingly released by the Lucknow Super Giants, but he won’t be short of suitors, as many franchises would be willing to spend big to secure his services. He can operate with the new ball and play big shots with ease.

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank was the PBKS captain in IPL 2022 but was not retained. He is one of the most sorted top-order batters, and many sides will look to acquire his services. He will most likely be the most expensive Indian player in auctions.