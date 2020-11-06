BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 21

<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p>BH-W vs AS-W: Fantasy Tips &amp; Predicted XIs For Today's Rebel WBBL Match 21 <p></p> <p></p>Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BH-W vs AS-W, Rebel WBBL 2020, Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team Player List, Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - BH-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Online Cricket Tips - Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Rebel WBBL 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Rebel WBBL 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 21 toss between Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 11.45 PM (IST) - November 6 in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 12:15 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> North Sydney Oval. <p></p><h2>BH-W vs AS-W My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Keeper </strong> Georgia Redmayne <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batters </strong> Maddy Green, Bridget Patterson, <strong>Laura Wolvaardt (VC)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders </strong> Grace Harris, <strong>Jess Jonassen (C),</strong> Tahila McGrath, Stafanie Taylor <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong> Nicola Hancock, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><h3><strong>Brisbane Heat Women:</strong></h3> <p></p>Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott, Courtney Grace Sippel <p></p><h3><strong>Adelaide Strikers Women:</strong></h3> <p></p>Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Katie Perkins, Alex Price <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ BH-W Dream11 Team/ AS-W Dream11 Team/ Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>