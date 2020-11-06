BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 21

Dream11 Team Prediction

BH-W vs AS-W: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 21

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 21 toss between Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 11.45 PM (IST) – November 6 in India.

Time: 12:15 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval.

BH-W vs AS-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper Georgia Redmayne

Batters Maddy Green, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt (VC)

All-Rounders Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (C), Tahila McGrath, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers Nicola Hancock, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince

SQUADS

Brisbane Heat Women:

Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott, Courtney Grace Sippel

Adelaide Strikers Women:

Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Katie Perkins, Alex Price

