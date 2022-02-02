Mumbai: India’s ex-bowling coach Bharat Arun has to be credited for the rise of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and the other medium-pacers in Tests. In a recent interview on Sportstar, Arun recalled a time just ahead of the 2018 tour to South Africa when India had a 10-12-day preparatory camp. Hailing Bumrah, he remembered when Kohli had praised the bowler after a session in the nets.

“We had 10-12 days for practice before the start of that South Africa series in 2018. During that period, Virat was extremely impressed with Bumrah in the nets – he said, “He [Bumrah] is the most difficult to face amongst all the bowlers we have.” So, he instantly decided that Bumrah would be playing in the first Test, and his career took off from there,” Arun told Sportstar.

In a few days’ time after catching the attention of Kohli, Bumrah made his Test debut in South Africa and emerged as India’s fast-bowling star after a few good performances in that tour.