Adelaide: England and Pakistan have secured their spots as the finalists of the T20 World Cup 2022. They would clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13th November. Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final and Jos Buttler’s England team beat India by 10 wickets to reach the finals.

The Men in Blue are facing lots of criticism following the humiliating exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian bowling line-up failed to get a single breakthrough and allowed the English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales to keep the runs flowing at a rapid pace and utilize the short side boundaries of the Adelaide Oval.

The batting of the Indian team was equally struggling and if it wasn’t for the half-centuries of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, India would not have put 168 runs on the scoreboard. England chased the target with 24 balls remaining in their innings.

The PCB Chief, Ramiz Raja took a shot at Indian Team’s exit from the World Cup semi-final. During a media interaction he said “Hum apne aap ko doubt karte rehte hai. Aap dekhe world cricket kitne peche reh gayi hai aur Pakistan kitna aage nikla hai. Aap dekhe, iss World Cup me nazar aagaya. Ki billion-dollar ki industry wali teams peeche reh gayi hai aur hum jo hai woh upar nikal gaye hai. Toh kahi cheez toh theek kar rahe hai na hum. So uska aap enjoy bhi kare and respect bhi kare. Issi team main se, pichle mahine ne main hi teen players ICC ke best players declare huyi hai. Toh kahi cheez toh theek kar rahe hai na (We doubted ourselves. We all saw in this World Cup how Pakistan is far ahead of other billion-dollar teams. So we are doing certain things right. Like last months three cricketers were picked as ICC Player of the Month)”