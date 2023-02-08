Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravi Shastri Backs India To Win 4-0 While Revealing His Predicted XI For Nagpur Test

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has predicted India's starting XI for the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting February 9 in Nagpur. While most of the team's slot are occupied, there are a few positions where India have more than one option.

Shastri picked Rohit Sharma to open alongside either Shubman Gill or KL Rahul. He also backed Suryakumar Yadav to make his Test debut. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are the three spinners in Shastri's team while Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the two seamers.

Ravi Shastri also made a bold prediction and said that he feels India can win the series 4-0.

"India should look to win 4-0; we're playing at home." I'm brutal. "I've been to two tours of Australia; I know what's happened," Shastri told host Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review. "My mindset would be, "How can I beat Australia 4-0 if I'm the coach?" That means, "Day one, I want a ball to pitch on leg stump and hit off stump." I want it to rip.

"If someone asks me what kind of pitch, Expect that. If you lose the toss, expect the ball to turn in the first session of play. That's what I'm looking for, and we'll go from there."

The series is going to be a tough challenge for Pat Cummins as well, who is leading his team for the first time in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill/KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat/Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj