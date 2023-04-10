Bowled Absolute Rubbish: Gavaskar Gets Flak For His Controversial On-Air Remark Criticising Yash Dayal- WATCH

New Delhi: Rinku Singh is the new talk of the town, as the young lad smashed a memorable 48 runs of 21 balls and helped Kolkata Knight Riders defeat defending champions Gujarat Titans.

The left-handed batter slammed five sixes in a row off left-arm pacer Yash Dayal to do the unthinkable. After Rinku's fifth and final six of the over, he ran towards the dugout and celebrated the moment with his teammates.

During KKR's win, Rohan was on air and he said something which didn't went well with fans. Instead of praising Rinku Singh's knock, the former Indian cricketer chose to talk about how poorly Yash Dayal bowled during the game.

"This is why I say it's a bowler's game. He has bowled absolute rubbish over there, but we've been talking about Rinku Singh and how good he has been batting. Yesterday we were saying that if a batter goes at about a run-a-ball or at a strike-rate of 120, you are criticising him. A bowler goes for 31 and you say it's Rinku Singh - he takes the plaudits. And that is why I keep saying this is a bowler's game," he said.