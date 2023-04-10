Bowled Absolute Rubbish: Gavaskar Gets Flak For His Controversial On-Air Remark Criticising Yash Dayal- WATCH
Kolkata Knight Riders Win Internet With a Heartwarming Tweet For Gujarat Titans Yash Dayal
New Delhi: Rinku Singh is the new talk of the town, as the young lad smashed a memorable 48 runs of 21 balls and helped Kolkata Knight Riders defeat defending champions Gujarat Titans.
The left-handed batter slammed five sixes in a row off left-arm pacer Yash Dayal to do the unthinkable. After Rinku's fifth and final six of the over, he ran towards the dugout and celebrated the moment with his teammates.
During KKR's win, Rohan was on air and he said something which didn't went well with fans. Instead of praising Rinku Singh's knock, the former Indian cricketer chose to talk about how poorly Yash Dayal bowled during the game.
"This is why I say it's a bowler's game. He has bowled absolute rubbish over there, but we've been talking about Rinku Singh and how good he has been batting. Yesterday we were saying that if a batter goes at about a run-a-ball or at a strike-rate of 120, you are criticising him. A bowler goes for 31 and you say it's Rinku Singh - he takes the plaudits. And that is why I keep saying this is a bowler's game," he said.
This feeling. THIS FEELING.pic.twitter.com/pGyUNYnSqt
KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023
Rohan Gavaskar doesn't fit the role of an English Commentator on the global feed of the biggest cricket league in the world .. simple as that .. they should never have had him on air during the most exciting moments of the game
Varun Kaore (@varunkaore18) April 9, 2023
Sack @rohangava9 from commentary panel asap bcci . Absolutely ruined this iconic moment ? I'm glad that I was watching in hindi channel ?
Nikkypedia (@nikkypedia3) April 9, 2023
With 48 needed from the last three overs, Shami bowled a brilliant over and gave away just five. Rinku led KKR's fight with a six and a four off the final two balls of the penultimate over to bring it down to 29 needed off the last over.
Umesh Yadav picked up a single off the first ball of the last over bowled by Dayal and with 28 needed off the last five balls, Rinku Singh did the unthinkable, smashing five sixes in a row against Dayal to spark wild celebrations. He remained unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls with one four and six sixes.
The 25-year-old Rinku also took home the Man of the Match award for innings that will stay in the memories for years to come.
COMMENTS