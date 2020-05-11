Confessing that he never had ambitions of breaking former cricketer Hanif Mohammad's record for the highest score by a Pakistani, ex-skipper of the side Inzamam-ul-Haq said it would have been a different thing if it was a world record. <p></p> <p></p>Inzamam, who holds the record of scoring the second-highest individual score in a Test inning for the country, smashed 329 against New Zealand in 2002 and missed Hanif's record by eight runs. <p></p> <p></p>"I honestly didn't have any ambitions that I would break Hanif bhai's record. Had it been a world record it would have been another thing. But breaking a fellow Pakistani's record never really attracted me," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Inzamam also recalled how he started going for big shots as he was losing partners at the other end. <p></p> <p></p>"I remember asking the last man if he can hang around for a while. The expression on his face pretty much told me that it was all down to me. He wasn't confident at all. So I started going for the big hits and eventually got caught near the boundary line. If I would have had a proper batsman at the other end, I would surely have carried on," Inzamam said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. <p></p> <p></p>Experienced Inzamam played 120 Tests, 378 ODIs and 1 T20I match for Pakistan.