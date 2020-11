BUCC vs RRCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Bergamo United CC vs Royal Roma CC T10 Match at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground 1.45 PM IST November 8 Sunday

BUCC vs RRCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Rome 2020 Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playi

Bergamo United CC vs Royal Roma CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s BUCC vs RRCC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground: In the highly-awaited final battle of ECS T10 – Rome on Sunday, Royal Roma CC and Bergamo United CC will face each other at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground. The ECS T10 – Rome BUCC vs RRCC match will begin at 6.45 PM IST – November 8. It’s the match between the two Group B teams and both will be desperate to get their hands around the coveted trophy. A tournament as packed as this can take a toll on the players and thus starting off well is extremely crucial. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Rome Final Match – BUCC vs RRCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Bergamo United CC vs Royal Roma CC Dream11 Tips, BUCC vs RRCC Probable Playing XIs, BUCC vs RRCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Bergamo United CC vs Royal Roma CC ECS T10 Rome, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bergamo United CC vs Royal Roma CC.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Bergamo United CC vs Royal Roma CC will take place at 6.15 PM IST – November 8, Sunday.

Time: 6.45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

BUCC vs RRCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mubarak Hossain

Batsmen: Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Hassan Mubashar

All-rounders: Ravi Paul, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Muneeb Niazi

Bowlers: Ahsan Akram, Faisal Muhammad, Anil Kumar, Shoiab Awan

BUCC vs RRCC Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo United CC: Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Rizwan Tahir, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Umair Baig, Ahtasham Javaid.

Royal Roma CC: Kulwinder Ram, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammad, Mubarak Hossain (wk), Shoiab Awan, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh (c), Milap Singh, Muhammad Bilal.

BUCC vs RRCC Squads

Bergamo United Cricket Club (BUCC): Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Muddasar Raja, Mubashir Amin, Mubashar Hussain, Faraz Ali, Faisal Muhammad, Fahran Javaid, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid, Ahsan Akram, Abdul Waqas.

Royal Roma Cricket Club (RRCC): Alessandro Sabelli, Usman Mubashar, Usama Butt, Umar Shahzad, Sohail Mahamood, Shoiab Awan, Nur Mohammod, Muneeb Niazi, Muhammad Bilal, Mubarak Hossain, Milap Singh, Mandeep Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Hassan Mubashar, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar.

