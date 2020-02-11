Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque wants the senior members of his team to take a leaf out of the victorious Under 19 World Cup side. The touring Bangladesh side was thrashed by hosts Pakistan in the first Test at Rawalpindi by an innings and 44 runs. The Test ended in a little over four days.

Haque wants his side to take inspiration from the Akbar Ali-led side which beat a formidable Indian side by three wickets to script history in the low-scoring thriller.

“If you want to learn something, you can learn from your juniors and from everywhere. They can give us some knowledge on how to get good results. They really fought back on the ground and we should learn from them. We have to learn one more thing from them and that is the way they have shown self-belief,” Mominul was quoted as saying to the ICC.

The Bangladesh Test skipper was also disappointed that there was not a single 100+ century stand.

“In home conditions, every team is very good. They know our strength and they bowled very well. They worked very hard and it was more disappointing because we could not get even one 100-run partnership,” he said.

He also felt that it was unfortunate that once the batsmen got in they could not go big.

“I think it is very difficult to score big runs if you get out at 30 or 35 because then you cannot make good partnerships. We have lost the last eight or nine Test matches and we are working to overcome it,” he concluded.

The second Test will be played on April 5 at the National Stadium in Karachi.