Caribbean Premier League 2020 Full Schedule: CPL Fixtures, Date And Time – Everything You Need To Know

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Monday (July 27) announced the fixtures for the 2020 season. Last year’s runners-up Guyana Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the opening game of the tournament on August 18.

The CPL is set to become the first big cricket league to start amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place behind closed doors in a bio-bubble environment with stringent protocols in place for the safety of those involved in the tournament.

“The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad and Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches,” the CPL said in a statement.

The two semifinals will be played on September 8. The final will take place on September 10.

Barbados Tridents are the defending CPL champions. They beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 27 runs in the last year’s final.

Trinbago Knight Riders, formerly called the Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel, have won the CPL title thrice, while Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs have held the trophy two times each.

CPL 2020 Fixtures

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Tues 18 August, 10 am (West Indies time)

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Tues 18 August, 5:30pm

Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 19 August, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks

Wed 19 August, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 20 Aug, 10am

St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents

Thurs 20 Aug, 5:30pm

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sat 22 Aug, 10am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 22 Aug, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 23 Aug, 10am

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

Sun 23 Aug, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

Queen’s Park Oval

Tues 25 August, 10am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents

Tues 25 August, 5:30pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Wed 26 August 10am

St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

Wed 26 August, 5:30pm

Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

Thurs 27 August, 10am

St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 27 August, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 10am

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 5:30pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 30 August, 10am

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

Sun 30 August, 5:30pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Tues 1 September, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

Tues 1 September, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

Wed 2 September, 10am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 2 September, 5:30pm

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Thurs 3 September, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 3 September, 5:30pm

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sat 5 September, 10am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 5 September, 5:30pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

Sun 6 September, 10am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sun 6 September, 5:30pm

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

Thurs 10 September, TBC

Final