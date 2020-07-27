Caribbean Premier League 2020 Full Schedule: CPL Fixtures, Date And Time – Everything You Need To Know

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Monday (July 27) announced the fixtures for the 2020 season. Last year's runners-up Guyana Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the opening game of the tournament on August 18. <p></p> <p></p>The CPL is set to become the first big cricket league to start amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place behind closed doors in a bio-bubble environment with stringent protocols in place for the safety of those involved in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad and Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches," the CPL said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>The two semifinals will be played on September 8. The final will take place on September 10. <p></p> <p></p>Barbados Tridents are the defending CPL champions. They beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 27 runs in the last year's final. <p></p> <p></p>Trinbago Knight Riders, formerly called the Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel, have won the CPL title thrice, while Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs have held the trophy two times each. <p></p> <p></p><strong>CPL 2020 Fixtures</strong> <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 14pt;"><strong>Brian Lara Cricket Academy</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Tues 18 August, 10 am (West Indies time)</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors <p></p> <p></p><strong>Tues 18 August, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Barbados Tridents v St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wed 19 August, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wed 19 August, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots <p></p> <p></p><strong>Thurs 20 Aug, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents <p></p> <p></p><strong>Thurs 20 Aug, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sat 22 Aug, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sat 22 Aug, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sun 23 Aug, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sun 23 Aug, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 14pt;"><strong>Queen's Park Oval</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Tues 25 August, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents <p></p> <p></p><strong>Tues 25 August, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wed 26 August 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wed 26 August, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs <p></p> <p></p><strong>Thurs 27 August, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots <p></p> <p></p><strong>Thurs 27 August, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sat 29 August, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sat 29 August, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sun 30 August, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sun 30 August, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong><span style="font-size: 14pt;">Brian Lara Cricket Academy</span></strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Tues 1 September, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders <p></p> <p></p><strong>Tues 1 September, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wed 2 September, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wed 2 September, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors <p></p> <p></p><strong>Thurs 3 September, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots <p></p> <p></p><strong>Thurs 3 September, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sat 5 September, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sat 5 September, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sun 6 September, 10am</strong> <p></p> <p></p>St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sun 6 September, 5:30pm</strong> <p></p> <p></p>St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs <p></p> <p></p><strong>Tues 8 September, TBC</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Semi final 1 (1st v 4th) <p></p> <p></p><strong>Tues 8 September, TBC</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd) <p></p> <p></p><strong>Thurs 10 September, TBC</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Final