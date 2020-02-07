Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Cape Cobras vs Lions Prediction, Momentum One Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 CC vs HL: The Momentum One Day Cup formerly known as the One Day Cup, MTN Domestic Championship and Standard Bank Cup is the premier domestic one-day cricket competition of South Africa, its matches having List A status. Matches are usually played partly under lights as day-night matches and occasionally get larger crowds than the Test matches. The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Cape Cobras vs Lions will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

My Dream11 Team

Pieter Malan (C), Zubayr Hamza, Kagiso Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks, Nicky van den Bergh (WK), Ryan Rickelton (VC), Jason Smith, Dwaine Pretorius, Dane Paterson, Eldred Hawken, Aaron Phangiso

CC vs HL Probable Playing XIs

Cape Cobras: Aviwe Mgijima, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Khomari, Jason Smith, George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Piedt (C), Dane Paterson, Thando Ntini, Nandre Burger.

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Stephen Cook, Dominic Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Nicky van den Bergh, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Aaron Phangiso (c), Craig Alexander/Wiaan Mulder

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Pieter Malan, Wihan Lubbe

Vice-captain Options: Ryan Rickleton, Jason Smith

Squads

Lions: Stephen Cook, Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Nicky van den Bergh(w), Wihan Lubbe, Dwaine Pretorius, Malusi Siboto, Kagiso Rapulana, Aaron Phangiso(c), Craig Alexander, Eldred Hawken, Mangaliso Mosehle, Migael Pretorius

Cape Cobras: Pieter Malan, Hanno Kotze(w), Zubayr Hamza, Simon Khomari, Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Piedt(c), Dane Paterson, Thando Ntini, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tladi Bokako, Akhona Mnyaka, Isaac Dikgale, David Bedingham

