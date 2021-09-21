CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Black Caps FanCode Team Prediction Dream11 FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CES vs BCP at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In Match 11 & 12 of FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Cyprus Eagles CTL will take on Black Caps at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Friday. The FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Black Caps match 11 will start at 9:30 PM & match 12 will start at 12:00 AM IST September 21.

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 Cyprus toss between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Black Caps Match 11 will take place at 9:00 PM IST and Match 12 will take place at 11:30 PM IST- 21st September.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Date & Time: 21st September 2021, Match 11 at 9:30 PM & Match 12 at 12:00 AM.

CES vs BCP My Dream11 Team

Ashish Bam, Rajasekhar Poluri, Umar Shah, Atta Ullah, Jawad Ali Shah, Waqas Akhtar, Srinivas Angarekkala, Michalis Kyriacou, Qasim Anwar, Umar Farooq, Charan Nalluri.

Captain: Jawad Ali Shah, Vice-Captain: Waqas Akhtar

CES vs BCP Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles CTL

Umar Shah, Jawad Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Murali Alanki (c), Manikanta Ranimekala, Michalis Kyriacou, Charan Nalluri, Ranjith Nerella (wk), Tirupathi Sandireddy.

Black Caps

Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Jeevan Kumar, Pawandeep, Rajwinder Brar (c), Ram Haritwal, Ashish Bam (wk), Madhukar Madasu, Qasim Anwar, Resham Singh, Umar Farooq.

