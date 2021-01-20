Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to leave behind a forgettable performance of the last season that saw them finishing seventh in the standings as they failed to qualify for the qualifiers for the first time in their history. Under MS Dhoni, CSK will hope to prove that performance was just an aberration.

CSK played 14 matches, won six while losing eight and finished just ahead of fellow strugglers Rajasthan Royals. One of the bright spots for the franchise was the emergence of few youngsters and the news of MS Dhoni continuing his association with them must have come as a major boost.

Faf du Plessis was their top run-getter with 449 runs in 13 innings including four half-centuries. Allrounder Sam Curran was their leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps from 14 matches including best bowling figures of 3/19.

They have so far won three IPL titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018. They have also finished runners-up a record five times.

CSK Original Squad for IPL 2020

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shane Watson, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner

CSK Players Retained

To be Announced Today

CSK Players Released

To be Announced Today