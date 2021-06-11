It must have been a dream come true for Chetan Sakariya when he was picked for the Indian team that will tour Sri Lanka. Sakariya went through a rough period recently as he lost his younger brother just ahead of the IPL and then his father a month back. Now, this piece of news must have come as a respite for the medium pacer. The Rajasthan Royals star wishes his father was here to see him get picked for India. <p></p> <p></p>"I wish my father had been here to see this. He wanted me to play for India. I miss him a lot today. God has made me see ups and downs in a span of one year. It has been a very emotional ride so far," Sakariya told The Indian Express from Chennai, where he is going through the drills at the MRF Pace Foundation. <p></p> <p></p>Sakariya also confessed that he was not expecting the India call-up. Adding further Sakariya admitted that he was at best expecting to get picked as a net bowler. <p></p> <p></p>"The way people were talking about me after the IPL, I was thinking that now at least I have a chance to be a net bowler for the Indian team. I never expected that I will straightaway be picked in the main squad for Sri Lanka. Now it has happened, I will give my best," Sakariya added. <p></p> <p></p>He also thanked Sanju Samson for showing confidence in him. <p></p> <p></p>"Sanju bhai was showing more confidence in me than anyone else. In fact, he told me during the IPL that the way I was bowling, an India cap wasn't far away." <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's squad:</strong> Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya <p></p> <p></p><strong>Net Bowlers:</strong> Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;