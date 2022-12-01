New Delhi: Barely two weeks after BCCI sacked the entire selection committee, former India pacers Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh have reapplied for the membership of the panel, according to reports.

While Sharma was the chairman of the selection committee, Harvinder was one of the members of the panel. The BCCI decided not to extend their tenures after India’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal exit calling for fresh applications to have a new panel.

It is learnt that more than 60 applicants have applied including Sharma and Harvinder. Sunil Joshi and Debashish Mohanty, who were members of the sacked panel, decided not to reapply.

Some of the prominent names to have applied for the post are Venkatesh Prasad, Dodda Ganesh, Maninder Singh, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Nayan Mongia, SS Das, Sameer Dighe and Ajay Ratra. Current junior selection committee chairman S Sharath is believed to have applied for the post.

According to the criteria set by the board, a candidate should have played seven Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches and retired from the game atleast five years ago.