Cheteshwar Pujara copped blows to his hand, arm, finger chest and helmet on the final day of the fourth Test as Australia looked for a win in Brisbane but his vigil kept the hosts at bay. Pujara was attended to by the physio on multiple occasions but he batted on, hitting a memorable, fighting half-century at The Gabba.

The Australian pacers, led by Pat Cummins, sent down a barrage of short deliveries aimed at Pujara as they looked to unsettle the India middle-order batsmen, searching for his prized scalp and open up the doors for win. Pujara though put up a brave front, even as he looked in visible pain after once being hit on the gloves from a brutal short delivery from Josh Hazlewood when batting on 26.

He took off his right glove, writhing in pain, as he laid down with the team physio rushing to his aid in the middle.

He got up and continued but the bouncer barrage continued and Indian kept on battling and then went on to score a half-century – his 28th in Test cricket and third of the series. He was dislodged only after having consumed 211 deliveries.

The innings drew wide praise on Twitter with fans gushing on his stonewalling with few even drawing reference to the legendary Rahul Dravid who was also known for his marathon efforts.

However, spin bowling legend Shane Warne was not impressed with the tactics Australia employed against Pujara.

“I just cannot believe it, after everything with the last series and this series and how he (Nathan Lyon) has bowled to Pujara with a bat-pad on the off-side, he looks a completely different player,” Warne said on Fox Cricket,

“What sort of conversations have they had with no bat-pad to start with this morning? I’m in shock. I’ve been disappointed with some of the tactics from the Australians this series, but this doesn’t make any sense whatsoever as well. I just cannot explain why he hasn’t got one,” he added.