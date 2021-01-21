India’s talisman Cheteshwar Pujara opened up on his ferocious knock against Australia in the second innings. Pujara dealt with several body-blows on the Day 5 of the final Test to keep the Indian team alive in the contest which eventually went in their favour as they claimed a historic three-wicket win.

Pujara was hailed by many for his brave innings during which he copped brutal blows to his body requiring the attention of team physio but he continued to bat and went on to score a fighting half-century.

India’s Test specialist said that there was a risk of getting a glove to the ball that’s why he decided to let it hit his body.

“I mostly got hit from one end and that too against (Pat) Cummins. There was this crack on the pitch around the short- of-length spot from where the ball would just take off. Cummins has the skill to make the ball rear up from there and make it follow you. In case I took my hand up to defend it, there was a risk that I would glove the ball. Considering the match situation and how we couldn’t afford to lose wickets, I decided to let the ball hit my body,” Pujara told Indian Express.

Pujara played a monumental role in the sensational win as he also slammed his slowest half-century in Test cricket. He took 196 balls to reach the 50-run mark.

“It is tough to hold the bat, the grip was slightly loose. So you can’t hit the ball where you want to,” said Pujara.

The 32-year-old revealed that he doesn’t have a habit of taking pain-killers which made his threshold to bear the pain high.

“From my early days, I am not in the habit of taking pain- killers. That’s why my threshold to bear pain is pretty high. You play for so long, you get used to getting hit,” he added.

Pujara further talked about how his 2-year-old daughter reacted to the body blows he suffered as the innocent girl said she will kiss wherever he got hurt.

“When he comes home, I will kiss where he is hurt, he will be fine, That’s what I do to her when she falls, so she believes that a kiss can heal every wound,” Pujara said.