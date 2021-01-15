CK vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 17

CK vs WF Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CK vs WF at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: In the 17th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Canterbury Kings will take on Wellington Firebirds at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Saturday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 CK vs WF match will start at 03:40 AM IST – January 10 Sunday. Canterbury Kings have played five games so far and won four of them. They are currently occupying the third spot in the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Wellington Firebirds have played five matches and won all of them and are at the top of the table. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of team stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Canterbury Kings and Wellington Firebirds will take place at 03.10 AM IST.

Time: 03:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

CK vs WF My Dream11 Team

Keeper Devon Conway (VC)

Batsmen Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Jack Boyle

All-rounders Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham

Bowlers Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Peter Younghusband

CK vs WF Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

CK vs WF Squads

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Sean Davey, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Todd Astle, Matthew Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Jack Boyle

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Troy Johnson, Iain McPeake

