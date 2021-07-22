Colombo Weather Forecast For July 23

After clinching the series 2-0, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian cricket team would eye a whitewash when they lock horns with host Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI on Friday in Colombo. While India humiliated Sri Lanka in the ODI opener, the hosts gave the Dhawan-led side a run for their money in the second. The third and final ODI, despite being a dead rubber would hold interest.

But all plans could go for a toss if it rains in Colombo on Friday. There are predictions of thundershowers and that would not impress fans who would like to see a good contest. The precipitation level would be around the 90 per cent-mark. The humidity would also be on the higher side and that would make the players feel uncomfortable.

The silver lining here is that even in the opening two ODIs, there were predictions of rain, but that did not happen. Fans would hope for the same in the final ODI.

India’s Predicted XI For 3rd ODI

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan/ Sanju Samson (WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal/ Varun Chakravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav.

SL vs IND SQUADS

India Squad

Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka Squad

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana