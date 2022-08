Load More

CWG 2022 Day 6 Highlights, India At Birmingham: Heavyweight weightlifter Lovepreet Singh added to India’s rich haul from weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a bronze medal in the Men’s 109 kg division at the National Exhibition Centre here on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Lovepreet Singh lifted 163 in snatch and added 192 kg in clean and jerk for a combined total of 355 kg, which put him behind Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu of Cameroon, who had a total of 361 and Jack Hittila Opeloge of Samoa who had a total of 358.

Indian boxers Nitu and Hussamuddin Mohamad assured themselves at least a medal in the Commonwealth Games as they reached the semifinals in their respective weight divisions, overcoming their quarterfinal opponents in contrasting styles at the National Exhibition Centre, Hall No 4, here on Wednesday. Nitu reached the last-four stage of the women’s minimum weight division (over 45-48kg) when her opponent Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland abandoned the bout. The pull-out by the Northern Ireland boxer meant Nitu made it to the semifinals and ensured that she will leave Birmingham with at least a bronze medal as both semifinals get a medal in boxing. Hussamuddin advanced into the semifinals by defeating Namibia’s Tryagain Morning Ndevelo 4-1 on points. The place in the semifinals assured him at least a medal in the men’s 57kg division.

The Indian women’s hockey team played a high octane match and booked a place in the semifinal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after defeating Canada 3-2 on Wednesday. Salima Tete (3′), Navneet Kaur (22′) and Lalremsiami (51′) found the back of the net for India, meanwhile, Brienne Stairs (23′) and Hannah Haughn (39′) scored for Canada. The Indian team’s opponent for the semifinal will be decided after the final Pool A match between England and Wales on Thursday. However, India have confirmed a top-two finish in their Pool.

The Indian men’s hockey team continued the unbeaten run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after thrashing Canada 8-0 in its third Pool B match, here on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Singh (7′, 56′), and Akashdeep Singh (37′, 60′) scored a brace each, while Amit Rohidas (10′), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (20′), Gurjant Singh (27′), and Mandeep Singh (58′) scored one goal each for India. With the win, India climbed to the top of the Pool B table with seven points in three games courtesy of their superior goal difference over England.

Indian squash star Saurav Ghosal scripted history after he clinched the elusive bronze medal in the men’s singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, beating home favourite James Willstrop 3-0 (11-6, 11-1, 11-4) in the playoff match, here on Wednesday.

India’s Tulika Maan lost to a much experienced Sarah Adlington of Scotland in the women’s 78kg division to bag a silver medal in judo at the Commonwealth Games at Victoria Park, Coventry on Wednesday.

World champion Nikhat Zareen assured herself and India a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after she stormed into the semifinals of the women’s light flyweight boxing with an impressive 5-0 win over Wales’ Helen in the quarterfinals, here on Wednesday.

With one superb leap over the bar, the 23-year-old Tejaswin Shankar silenced his critics by winning the bronze medal in the men’s high jump, India’s first medal in athletics in the 2022 edition of the Games and the country’s 29th medal overall in track and field at the Commonwealth Games.

India ended its campaign in the weightlifting competitions in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with super heavyweight lifter Gurdeep Singh bagging a bronze medal in Men’s 109+ kg final. Gurdeep’s medal took India’s total medal count from weightlifting to 10 — three gold, three silver and four bronze — marginally better than that at Gold Coast in 2018 when India had won only nine medals. Though India won an extra medal at Birmingham, what would rankle the Indian Weightlifting officials and supporters is that India could win only three goal medals from Birmingham as compared to five at Gold Coast.

Top stars Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli won the three gold medals for India, while Sanket Mahadev Sargar, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam and Vikas Thakur got the silver medals and Lovepreet Singh, Gururaja, Harjinder Kaur and Gurdeep Singh won the bronze medal for India.

The Indian women’s cricket team put up a dominant performance in their final pool game to reach the semifinals after registering a comprehensive 100-run victory over a disappointing Barbados here on Wednesday.

India suffered twin setbacks in the Commonwealth Games boxing rings here after Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain crashed out in the quarterfinals of the light middleweight category, missing out on a medal. It was clearly a big setback for India as besides Lovlina, India suffered a big setback for the commonwealth games as Ashish Kumar too lost his bout.