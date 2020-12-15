CON vs STL Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Super League Match 3: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Coronations vs Starlight T20 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town 1.30 PM IST December 15 Tuesday

CON vs STL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Coronations vs Starlight Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Super League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CON vs STL at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town: In another exciting encounter of Women’s Super League 2020, Coronations will take on Starlight at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Tuesday – December 15. The Big Bash League – T20 Coronations vs Starlight match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. The Starlights had a bad start to their campaign as they lost their opening match to the Thistles. Both these teams coming into this match would be short on experience as it is still the early stages of the tournament and the management of both sides would be trying to find the best combinations of the players. Here is the Women’s Super League Dream11 Guru Tips and CON vs STL Dream11 Team Prediction, CON vs STL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CON vs STL Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Coronations vs Starlight, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The Women’s Super League match toss between Coronations vs Starlight will take place at 1 PM IST – December 15.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

CON vs STL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Anri Grobbelaar

Batsmen: Laura Wolvaardt(C), Izelle Cilliers, Annerie Drecksen, Lara Goodall

All-rounders: Nandine de Klerk, Khushi Mistry(VC), Nondumiso Shangase

Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Evodia Yekile, Masabata Klaas

CON vs STL Probable Playing XIs

Coronations: Tazmin Brits, Kgomotso Rapoo, Laura Wolvaardt, Izelle Cilliers, Verunissa Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Kirsty Thompson, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Madison Landman, Jane Winster

Starlight: Lizzelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Leah Jones, Khushi Mistry, Anri Grobbelaar, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile.

CON vs STL SQUADS

Coronations: Tazmin Brits, Kgomotso Rapoo, Laura Wolvaardt, Izelle Cilliers, Verunissa Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Kirsty Thompson, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Madison Landman, Jane Winster, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Zintle Kula.

Starlight: Lizzelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Leah Jones, Khushi Mistry, Anri Grobbelaar, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Christine Tomlinson.

