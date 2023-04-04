Coronavirus Alert! IPL 2023 Commentator Aakash Chopra Tests Positive For Covid-19

Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days hoping to come back stronger ? #TataIPL

"Caught and Bowled Covid. Yups the C Virus has struck again. Really mild symptoms all under control. Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days hoping to come back stronger #TataIPL," the former cricketer informed everyone via Twitter.

New Delhi: The former cricketer turned commentator tweeted on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Aakash Chopra is a part of the commentary panel in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

As per the data updated on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 3,038 new covid 19 cases. There have been 21,179 more active cases.

DC vs GT

Delhi Capitals' bowling attack will be under focus in a bid to bounce back in IPL 2023 in the comfort of their home ground when they host Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

The two teams have met only once in IPL, during last year when Gujarat emerged victorious by 14 runs. Tuesday's match is also the first time Gujarat will play an away match as part of the tournament returning to the home-and-away format.

Back to playing at their home base for the first time since 2019, Delhi will be itching to put up a much-improved show in all departments of the game after being underwhelming in a 50-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants in their tournament opener.

Their bowlers lacked the cutting edge with the ball, ground fielding was sloppy, and the batting line-up was blown away by Mark Wood's raw pace. But with Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman now with the Delhi team, Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly may be tempted to have a rejig of the fast-bowling combination.

