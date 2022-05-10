<strong>Dhaka</strong>: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was on Tuesday ruled out from the opener of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after he tested positive for Covid-19. <p></p> <p></p>The 35-year old Shakib returned from the USA on Monday and was expected to join the Bangladesh squad in Chattogram on Tuesday. However, after testing positive twice, the all-rounder was sent home and into isolation. <p></p> <p></p>As per the Covid-19 protocol, he will have to stay in isolation for the next five days. <p></p> <p></p>"Shakib tested Covid positive and will not be available for the opening Test against Sri Lanka," Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operation chairman told Cricbuzz. <p></p> <p></p>Shakib last played a Test when Bangladesh took on Pakistan in Mirpur in December 2021. He was expected to make a return to longer format in the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>The left-hander missed the New Zealand Test series due to personal reasons while returning from South Africa after playing the ODIs due to a family emergency.