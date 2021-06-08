CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 27: Captain, Vice-captain – Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, Today’s Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST June 8 Tuesday

CP vs GG Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CP vs GG at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 26 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Cinnamon Pacers will lock horns with the Ginger Generals at the National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 CP vs GG match will start at 11:30 PM IST June 8.

The Cinnamon Pacers have won four out of their eight matches and are currently fourth in the Spice Isle T10 points table. Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have also won four of their eight matches. But they find themselves in second spot, owing to having a better net run rate in the Spice Isle T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Cinnamon Pacers and Ginger Generals will take place at 11:00 PM IST June 8.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

CP vs GG My Dream11 Team

Matthew Anil, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Heron Campbell, Benjamin Wavel, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, McDonald Daniel, Reuel Williams, Redhead Nicklaus, Pascal Nelon.

Captain: McDonald Daniel. Vice-captain: Roland Cato.

CP vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers

Micah Narine (C), Alick Athanaze, Javed Hazzard (WK), Heron Campbell, Chard Charles, Nicoby John, Levanghn Lewis, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Javel St. Paul, Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (C), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel (WK), Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil, McDonald Daniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

CP vs GG Squads

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Micah Narine (C), Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javel St. Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Javed Hazzard (WK), Kyron Andrew, Levanghn Lewis, Nicoby John and Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals

McDonald Daniel, Brathwaite Jaheim, Benjamin Wavel (WK), Matthew Anil, George Keone, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, Pascal Nelon, Roland Cato (C), Redhead Nicklaus, Garcia Randol, Charles Reynold, Andrew Sheon and Narayan Sunil.

