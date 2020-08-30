CPL 2020: Kieron Pollard’s Blistering Knock Extends Trinbago Knight Riders’ Unbeaten Run | WATCH VIDEO

Kieron Pollard smashed a blistering 28-ball 72 to power Trinbago Knight Riders to a thrilling two-wicket win over Barbados Tridents, while Jamaica Tallawahs outplayed St. Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots by 37 runs in the Hero Caribbean Premier League, at Queen's Park Oval on Saturday (August 29). <p></p> <p></p>The Knight Riders installed themselves as firm favourites for the title after recording a sixth straight win to stay atop the table. <p></p> <p></p>Sent in to bat, Tridents lost Shai Hope (4) early but Johnson Charles (47) and Kyle Mayers (42) showed a lot of aggression to help the team post 148 for 7. <p></p> <p></p>In reply, the Knight Riders were struggling at 62 for 5 but Pollard smashed nine sixes and two fours in his 72 off 28 balls to take the team home. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kieron Pollard is undoubtedly the <a href="https://twitter.com/Dream11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dream11</a> MVP for match 17! What a beast! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CPL20?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CPL20</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CricketPlayedLouder?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CricketPlayedLouder</a> <a href="https://t.co/QoY2sfBfPp">pic.twitter.com/QoY2sfBfPp</a></p> <p></p> CPL T20 (@CPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/CPL/status/1299781081558704128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Charles scored 44 of the Tridents' 59 for 1 in first 10 overs. He was out when he steered a full toss straight to Simmons at point. Mayers then launched a few fours before Jason Holder was the third to leave as Tridents slipped to 95 for 3. <p></p> <p></p>Mayers and Corey Anderson tried to force the pace but Sikandar Raza struck twice in the 17th over, dismissing both the batsmen to leave them at 107 for five. <p></p> <p></p>Ashley Nurse (19) and Rashid Khan (12) then played some lusty shots to take the Tridents to close to the 150-mark. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing the total, Knight Riders lost two quick wickets of Tion Webster (5) and Colin Munro (0) to be reduced to six for two. <p></p> <p></p>Rashid Khan then trapped Bravo leg before in a wicket-maiden. Tim Seifert (4) then edged Raymon Reifer to the keeper as Knight Riders were 48 for four. <p></p> <p></p>When Pollard came to the crease the team needed 87 off 39 balls. He served notice smashing Hayden Walsh into the scoreboard first ball and then hammered Rashid for a six over long-off. <p></p> <p></p>After Lendl Simmons left, the Knight Riders needed 66 in 24 balls. <p></p> <p></p>In the 17th over, Pollard smashed four sixes before hitting Reifer for successive fours in the next over to reduce the equation to 31 off last 12 balls. <p></p> <p></p>With two brutal sixes off Holder, Pollard made it 15 off the final over. He started with a six off Reifer but was run out the next ball while going for a desperate second run. <p></p> <p></p>With eight needed in four balls, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales took them home. <p></p> <p></p>In another match, opener Glenn Phillips batted through 20 overs, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 61 balls to help Jamaica Tallawahs post a competitive 147 for 6. <p></p> <p></p>Their bowlers, led by Carlos Brathwaite (3/11), then completed the job, dismissing the Patriots for 110 in 19.4 overs for a comfortable win. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, promoted to open, Nkrumah Bonner steered Sheldon Cottrell for four and drove Ish Sodhi for six before being dismissed by Imran Khan as he chipped to Cottrell at long-on. <p></p> <p></p>Jermaine Blackwood and Phillips then took the Tallawahs to 53 for one at halfway stage. <p></p> <p></p>With Phillips dropping anchor, the Tallawahs were 79 for 2 in the 14th over and then 97 for three after 16. <p></p> <p></p>Phillips finally opened up with three straight sixes off Cottrell in the 17th over which produced 21 runs. While wickets fell at the other end, Philips upped the scoring with a flurry of fours and sixes. He hit another six in a 15-run last over as the Tallawahs reached 147 for six. <p></p> <p></p>For Patriots, Kieran Powell opened the innings with Evin Lewis suffering a groin injury. The other opener Chris Lynn was the first to go as Patriots closed the first six overs at 39 for one. <p></p> <p></p>Then in a span of 10 runs, Patriots lost four wickets and were reduced to 52 for five. <p></p> <p></p>Spinners Sandeep Lamichhane and Mujeeb ur Rahman did a fine job with two and one wickets respectively as Patriots never challenged. Lewis came to bat and scored 21 in 16 but it wasn't enough. <p></p> <p></p>Tallawahs will meet Trinbago Knight Riders on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)