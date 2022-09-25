Cricket Legends And Fans Pay Tribute To Retiring India Great Jhulan Goswami

New Delhi: Tributes came flowing in from around the world for India’s great Jhulan Goswami after her final international match against England at Lord’s. Jhulan Goswami played her last international match as India defeated England in the third and final ODI match of the series.

A whole host of Indian stars – both past and present – took to social media to pass on their praise for the veteran pacer.

A LEGEND. AN INSPIRATION. A remarkable 20-year career draws to a close! Take a bow, @JhulanG10 ?? pic.twitter.com/cfnYu4nuFC ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2022

“A LEGEND. AN INSPIRATION. A remarkable 20-year career draws to a close! Take a bow, @JhulanG10,” tweeted ICC to pay tribute to the legendary Indian fast bowler. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar also acknowledged the mastery of Jhulan Goswami and her service for Indian cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, ” Thank you for everything you’ve done for Indian cricket. Many congratulations on a wonderful career @JhulanG10.”

Thank you for everything you’ve done for Indian cricket. Many congratulations on a wonderful career @JhulanG10. https://t.co/Z1v1HfRY8h Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2022

Her longevity as a fast bowler in women’s cricket is beyond belief. We have played together since our Under-19 days & @JhulanG10‘s commitment to the game & her eternal optimism are lessons for all. The Indian jersey will miss you. Best wishes for your future endeavours, Jhulu. pic.twitter.com/sckOdIXoSI Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) September 24, 2022

A fantastic career .. befitting that it ended on a winning note ..and she left with a good series individually ..will remain a role model for the women players for decades ahead @JhulanG10 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/JA4xGgobEd Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 24, 2022

You’ve inspired generations @JhulanG10! For 20 years you’ve ran in hard and delivered the best for your country and we couldn’t be more proud. Many congratulations on a wonderful career and best wishes for the road ahead! pic.twitter.com/WaZByXuZTX VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 24, 2022

Respected commentators and former foes on the field also shared their well wishes.

I am really happy that @JhulanG10 get to finish on an absolute high, that is how legends should finish, but it doesn’t always work out that way. Will miss you Jhulu xx Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 24, 2022

(ICC)