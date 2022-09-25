Cricket Legends And Fans Pay Tribute To Retiring India Great Jhulan Goswami
Tributes came flowing in from around the world for India's great Jhulan Goswami after her final international match against England at Lord's. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Tributes came flowing in from around the world for India’s great Jhulan Goswami after her final international match against England at Lord’s. Jhulan Goswami played her last international match as India defeated England in the third and final ODI match of the series.

A whole host of Indian stars – both past and present – took to social media to pass on their praise for the veteran pacer.

“A LEGEND. AN INSPIRATION. A remarkable 20-year career draws to a close! Take a bow, @JhulanG10,” tweeted ICC to pay tribute to the legendary Indian fast bowler. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar also acknowledged the mastery of Jhulan Goswami and her service for Indian cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, ” Thank you for everything you’ve done for Indian cricket. Many congratulations on a wonderful career @JhulanG10.”

Respected commentators and former foes on the field also shared their well wishes.

 

(ICC)