Qatar: In the first quarterfinal match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, five time World Champions Brazil were up against Croatia. In the match that took place at the Education City Stadium on Friday night, 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-up Croatia emerged victorious. Luka Modric & Co defeated Neymar’s Brazil 4-2 in the penalty shoot out to confirm their place in the semifinal.

After both teams failed to get the better of each other in the 90 minutes plus 30 minutes of additional extra time, the match went into penalty shoot out in which Brazil missed two spot kicks to get knocked out as Croatia converted all four. Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric and Mislav Orsic converted all four penalties taken by Croatia, who are dreaming of their first world title.

After they defeated Brazil in the historic match, their fans back home went wild and celebrated the historic occasion by coming out into the streets. Several videos of them celebrating the side’s win are going viral on the internet.

“I was so sure we were going to lose after Neymar’s goal I had given up all hope but now we are going to the semifinals!” the Zagreb resident said.

“We are very small country, but God keeps helping us win. That must be it,” he added while raising his hands up to the sky.

In the semifinal now, Croatia will face Argentina on Wednesday (December 14) at the Lusail Stadium.