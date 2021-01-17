CS vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Central Stags vs Otago Volts Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 19

CS vs OV Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Central Stags vs Otago Volts Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CS vs OV at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: In the 19th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Central Stags will take on Otago Volts at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth on Monday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 CS vs OV match will start at 07:40 AM IST – January 10 Monday. Central Stags have played six games so far and have won four out of them. They are currently at the third spot on the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Otago Volts have played five matches and won only two out of them and are at the fourth spot on the table. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of team stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Central Stags and Otago Volts will take place at 03.00 AM IST.

Time: 02:30 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

CS vs OV My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper Mitch Renwick

Batsmen Neil Broom, Will Young, Ross Taylor (C)

All-rounders Doug Bracewell (VC), George Worker, Michael Rippon, Josh Clarkson

Bowlers Blair Tickner, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jacob Duffy

CS vs OV Probable Playing XIs

Central Stags: Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (c), Mitchell McClenaghan

CS vs OV Squads

Central Stags Squad: Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young, Christian Leopard

Otago Volts Squad: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Michael Rae

