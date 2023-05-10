New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals for an IPL 2023 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Wednesday. DC's bowling line-up is dominating CSK. Lalit Yadav took a splendid one-handed catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane and gave the hosts the third blow of the match.

Earlier, Axar Patel dismissed both the CSK openers, Devon Conway (10 runs off 13 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (24 runs off 18 balls) by the seventh over itself and provided visitors with quick breakthroughs. Then Kuldeep Yadav trapped Moeen Ali and sent him back to the pavilion for a score of 7 off 12 balls.

Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first but the decision didn't work in their favour as they lost six wickets by the 17th over on just the score of 126. There was also a controversial moment in the match when during the fourth over, the third umpire refused to give Devon Conway out despite a clear spike on the ultra edge.

The whole decision is being criticised by fans and even CSK is facing backlash on social media over the strange decision from the umpire.

CSK vs DC Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitch Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya