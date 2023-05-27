New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans is set to take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. The defending champions defeated Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 by a massive margin of 62 runs to secure the remaining spot in the final.

IPL 2023 Final To Be MS Dhoni's 250th Match

The final of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League will also be MS Dhoni's 250th IPL match. The legendary wicket-keeper batter will become the first player in history to play 250 IPL matches. He will be able to make this moment special by making CSK a five-time champion.

Dhoni has scored 104 runs in 15 matches but with an astonishing strike rate of 185.71 and returned not out on 8 occasions. He has perfectly played the role of CSK's finisher this year. There are also speculations around this being MS Dhoni's final match, so if this turned out to be true the CSK skipper would love to finish it on the big note.

The final will also be the third clash between GT and CSK in IPL 2023. Both teams played the first match of the season, then the first match of the playoffs, and will be playing the closing one too. GT has the upper hand on the four-time winners in the head-to-head contest as they have been victorious three times in the four meetings.

CSK vs GT Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan