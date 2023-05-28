Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan 's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket!

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans is set to take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Ahead of the gigantic clash the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has praised the promising youngster Shubman Gill for his consistent performances.

Sachin Tendulkar Praises Shubman Gill

"Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket! What truly impressed me about Shubman's batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets," Sachin tweeted.

"In high-scoring encounters, there are always decisive moments that shape the outcome, and Shubman's exceptional acceleration from the 12th over onwards propelled @gujarat_titans to a monumental total. It was a display of his capacity to seize momentum and make a profound impact on the game. Likewise, Mumbai briefly got back into the game with @TilakV9's blistering 24 runs against

@MdShami11 and were alive till @surya_14kumar got out."

"Gujarat are a formidable side and the wickets of @ShubmanGill, @hardikpandya7 & @DavidMillerSA12 will be key for Chennai tonight. @ChennaiIPL also bat deep with @msdhoni coming in as low as number 8, hence it could be a case of one team out-batting the other. It's going to be an interesting Final to watch," the tweet further added.

GT will have the opportunity to become the third team in history after CSK and MI to win back-2-back IPL trophies. On the other hand, Chennai will attempt to win the prestigious title for a record number of five times and join Mumbai in that tally.