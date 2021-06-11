Curtly Ambrose Reacts to Sanjay Manjrekar’s Comments on Ravi Ashwin

West Indian Legend and one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Curtly Ambrose has given his own opinion in the Manjrekar-Ashwin fiasco. It created a big stir in the social media, when Sanjay Manjrekar said that he doesn’t consider India’s top spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin to be the all time best. Many people lashed out at Manjrekar, as the former Indian cricketer is always known for his controversial remarks, also getting involved with Ravindra Jadeja in the past.

“We all have our different opinions. We all look at greatness in different ways. Sanjay Manjrekar was a wonderful cricketer in his time. He has his opinion of that, we all have our views. But, how do you define greatness? That is a good question,” Ambrose said in a talk show on ‘The Curtly and Karishma Show’ on YouTube.

“Because sometimes, to be quite fair, we use the word greatness loosely. So, we have to be careful with how we define greatness. According to me, greatness is when a player can be very consistent over a period of time, for years, not one or two years.”

Ambrose, who picked up 630 wickets in all formats, said that the value of a player can only be judged when some is at the finishing years of his career.

“Some guys can come into international cricket, and for two or three years, set the world on fire. And, for the next six to seven years, they do nothing. You cannot really judge on the first two or three years. It is over a period of time, through a whole career. At the end of your career, you can be judged if you were great or good or average.”

Ravi Ashwin has already picked up as many as 409 wickets which makes him India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, 150 wickets in ODIs and 52 scalps in T20s. He is already a veteran, having completed a decade and no doubt he is one of the best bowlers of India in the last 10 years or so.