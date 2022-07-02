Dale Steyn Identifies India’s Next Generation Superstar, Says 100 Per Cent Will Play For India

New Delhi: Dale Steyn is one of the finest fast bowlers the world has ever seen and to impress him with your skills is a big achievement in itself. The former South African bowler has recently revealed the name of an Indian fast bowler who impressed him the most on the pitch.

He had previously predicted about fast bowler Umran Malik, who then went on to play for the Indian cricket team. Now, has he predicted that Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) youngster Shivam Mavi will play for India one day.

KKR signed Shivam Mavi in 2018 after impressive bowling performances in the 2018 U19 World Cup. He hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular seamer for the KKR and has played only 32 matches in four years, picking up 30 wickets. However, Dale Steyn believes that the youngster has the potential to reach new heights in world cricket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fast bowling coach Dale Steyn met Mavi during IPL. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Mavi said, “It was my dream to meet Dale Steyn because I’ve been following him since I was a kid. It felt really, really good to meet him. I shared things with him, and talked about the [injury] issues, he said “It’s OK, these things happen. You just need to focus on the things that’ll help you move forward”.

Mavi added, “Steyn also told me “Just keep bowling fast, you’ll 100 percent play for India”. He said a lot of things about the mental aspect as well so it was a really good learning experience.

The Indian bowler will not look to improve his performance in the upcoming edition of the IPL. His fastest ball in IPL came in 2019 when he clocked 149.15 kmph on the speedometer.