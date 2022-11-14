Sydney: Destructive Australia opener David Warner has given a massive update about his retirement. Warner hinted that the next edition of the Ashes could be his final Test series. England will host the Ashes in June-July 2013. The southpaw, however, was optimistic about playing limited overs cricket till 2024 T20 World Cup. Warner had a mediocre outing in the T20 World Cup as Australia failed to reach the semifinal.

“Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off,” said Warner on Triple M’s Deadset Legends show. “Because that’s how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup next year. Potentially it could be my last 12 months in test cricket. But I love the white-ball game; it’s amazing,” the opener added.

Australia will play Test series against England and India, both away, in the next few months before returning to India for the ODI World Cup. Australia are also in the hunt to play the final of the World Test Championship next year. The 2024 T20 World Cup will be played West Indies and United States, which could well be the final time fans see Warner in Australian jersey.

“T20 cricket – I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024,” the left-handed batter said. “For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for.”

Australia will next take on West Indies in a two-match Test series at home before hosting South Africa for a three-match Test and ODI series.