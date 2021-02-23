Amid speculation that he would miss cricket due to a groin injury, David Warner confirmed he would come back for New South Wales despite the pain in March. This would come as a good piece of news for NSW, Australia, and SunRisers Hyderabad. But again, there is no confirmation on whether he will play the IPL. Warner – while commentating during the 1st T20I against New Zealand – said that it would take 6-9 months for his treatment.

On Tuesday, Warner took to Twitter and made a clarification. He said that despite the pain, he would play. And he would make a comeback against South Australia on March 4 in an Australian One-Day tournament game.

He tweeted: “Just to clarify a comment I made on commentary last night, that “My Groin”will need on going treatment and will have an annoying pain for at least 6-9 months. I am returning to play for NSW on the 4th March 2021.”

“I am almost back to full 100% sprinting in a straight line. This next week is getting back to fielding, picking up, throwing, very difficult that was [in the] last couple of weeks, even trying to throw,” Warner said during Fox Cricket’s coverage of the first T20I in Christchurch.

“Now it’s all about lateral, running between wickets, building that up. It’s just the tendon that has got that slight tear in it now. It’s going to aggravate me for the next six to nine months but I am sure the medicos will help me out there,” he added.