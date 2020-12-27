Australian coach Justin Langer is hopeful that opener David Warner – who is recovering from a groin injury – would be fit and back in the side for the upcoming third Test. Langer also confirmed that Warner is in top batting form. Warner had picked up the injury during the ODI series and was ruled out of the three-match T20I series that followed.

“Well, as we have said for the last few weeks, there is no one more professional. He is doing everything he can. We saw him batting before the Test, he is batting again at the nets this afternoon. So in terms of his batting, he is flying,” Langer told Channel 7.

Langer also said that Warner – who was spotted batting in the nets before the Boxing Day Test – is still having issues with the groin and is doing everything possible to be ready.

“But he is still having some trouble with his groin. We know how dynamic he is, his running between the wickets and his movements. He is getting closer. And we are hopeful that he will come good. He is certainly hopeful that he will come good. Time will tell. We still have a few more days to go to the next Test match. Fingers crossed he is ready to go the next Test match,” he added.

Warner’s comeback will certainly bolster the batting unit of Australia – which has been struggling against India.

Meanwhile, with a rise in the number of COVID cases in Sydney, uncertainty hovers over the venue for the third Test. Reports suggest that MCG could also host the third Test, but there is no confirmation on this as yet.