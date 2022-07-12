Watch: David Warner At His jovial Best, Uses Stump Mic To Ask Journalist To Sit Down

Galle: Sri Lanka defeated Australia by whopping innings and 39 runs to level the Test series 2-1. A magnificent double hundred by veteran Dinesh Chandimal helped Sri Lanka post a mammoth 554 in reply to Australia’s first-inning score of 364. In their second innings, on a rank turner of Galle, Australia had no answers to Prabath Jayasurya, who picked up six wickets and helped Sri Lanka bowl out Australia for 151. The win ended a successful series for Sri Lanka, who also won the ODIs.

Meanwhile, a video from the match is going viral where David Warner can be seen using a stump mic to talk to the journalist, asking him to sit down and let Sri Lanka batter bat with concentration. Notably, the batter was frustrated by the movement behind the sight screen.

The incident occurred when the play was halted for a brief while due to movement behind the screen. It was then when Warner walked to the stump mic and said, “Broadcast, can you tell Geoff Lemon to sit down in the yellow? The batsman is frustrated, please.”

Lemon is a popular figure who hosts the popular podcast show, ‘The Final Word’, along with Adam Collins. He also wrote the award-winning book, ‘Steve Smith’s Men’, which is based on the sandpaper-gate saga from Australia’s 2018 South Africa tour.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be mighty pleased with their effort against Australia. After losing the T20I series, they bounced back to win the ODIs and level the Tests. The tour was played amidst a massive political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The Islanders will now host Pakistan for a two-match Test series.