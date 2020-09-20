In what was looking to be a memorable debut for Delhi Capitals Ravichandran Ashwin, things did not go according to the script as he picked up a shoulder injury and had to walk off the field. Ashwin - ex-KXIP skipper was playing against his former team - and his knowledge of the franchise seemed to be coming in handy as he picked up the wickets of Karun Nair and Nicolas Pooran. <p></p> <p></p>Defending 157, Ashwin was getting the Capitals in a position of strength before walking off. He will not bowl anymore today. <p></p> <p></p>The incident transpired off the last delivery of the over to Glenn Maxwell, Ashwin dived to his right to stop the ball that was travelling towards the long-on. While diving, the off-spinners' right shoulder hit the ground and ended up hurting it. He seemed to be in tremendous pain while he was being walked out of the field.