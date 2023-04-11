DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma 88 Runs Shy Of Becoming First Player To Score 1000 Runs Against Two Different Teams

Rohit Sharma can become the first player in history to score 1000 runs against two IPL teams. The Mumbai Indians' skipper just 88 more runs to complete 1000 runs against the Delhi Capitals

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma can become the first player in history to score 1000 runs against two IPL teams. The Mumbai Indians' skipper just 88 more runs to complete 1000 runs against the Delhi Capitals. He already got 1000 runs against two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders. He was also the first player to score 1000 runs against a single franchise. Now, the 35-years will have the opportunity to script history again as MI takes on David Warner's DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the points table as both teams are yet to record their first victory of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They will have the opportunity to secure their first win in the tournament.

Rohit is yet to play an impressive knock in IPL 2023. He could only score 1 run off 10 balls in the opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and 21 off 13 balls in the last match against Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians' batting has been their biggest concern in the tournament as nobody among Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, or Cameron Green has played a knock worth remembering. Young Tilak Verma has shown potential and scored a blazing 84 not out off just 46 balls against RCB.

Rohit will require to take charge and turn the starts he receives into a big score in order for the five-time champion to make a stellar comeback in the tournament otherwise they'll have to go through a rough patch again like last year.

DC vs MI Squads Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal