Tahlia McGrath's brilliant fighting knock (90 not out off 50) went in vain as an attacking fifty by captain Meg Lanning (70 off 42) and an all-round show by Jess Jonassen (42 not out and 3-43) led Delhi Capitals to a convincing 42-run win over UP Warriorz in a Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL) match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday.

This was Delhi Capitals' second win in as many matches at the inaugural edition of WPL. On the other hand, this was UP's first defeat, having won the previous encounter against Gujarat Titans.

Apart from Lanning, Jonassen and Rodrigues, the likes of Alice Capsey (21), Shafali Verma (17), Marizanne Kapp (16) got starts but couldn't score big.

Chasing a big total, UP skipper Alyssa Healy showed her aggressive intent right from the first ball, hitting five boundaries in the first three overs. But, Jess Jonassen inflicted a double blow as she removed Healy (24 off 17) and Kiran Navgire (2) in the same over, which was 4th of the innings.

Very soon, Marizanne Kapp got rid of Shweta Sehrawat (1) as UP could only score 33/3 in six overs and from there it was just too much to do. All-rounders Tahlia McGrath and Deepti Sharma stitched a brief partnership to halt the fall of wickets but the asking run rate was increasing with every passing over.

It was Shikha Pandey, who gave Delhi their next wicket by removing Deepti in the 11th over. The credit for this wicket equally goes to Radha Yadav who took a diving stunner while fielding at long-on. The catch was so good that it left everyone in the Dr. DY Patil Stadium and everyone at home amazed.

The spectacular catch from Radha was one of the match's greatest highlights. The clips of Radha Yadav's catch soon went viral on the internet.