DDC vs PCC, Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Darwin and District ODD: Darwin Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club Full Squads And Fantasy Tips, August 1, 7:00 AM IST

DDC vs PCC, Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Darwin and District ODD: Darwin Cricket Club vs Palmerston

DDC vs PCC Dream11 Team and Picks

DDC vs PCC Dream11 Picks: The second half of the ongoing Darwin and District ODD resumes from August 1. Darwin CC will take on and Palmerston CC in one of the games. Palmerston CC suffered a 177-run defeat against Southern Districts in their previous match, while the Darwin CC sealed a comfortable win versus the Tracy Village CC.

Darwin Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club Toss Time – 6:30 AM IST

Match Time – 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Kahlin Oval

DDC vs PCC Dream11 Top Picks

Wicketkeeper – Jacob Dickman

Batsmen – J Baker, H Bimbral, E Anderson

ALL – Bleakley, H Martin, K Toner, L Shelton

Bowlers – L Zanchetta, L Nitschke, T Ryan

DDC vs PCC Full Squads List

DDC: Ethan Anderson, Tom Briggs, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Kris Denby, Dylan Turner, Kris Denby, Tom Frawley, Willy Andrews, Troy Ryan

PCC: Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Cameron Hyde, Stephan Regan, Alex Bleakley (C), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, M McDonald, Matthew Robertson, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Michael Richardson, Kieran Toner, MJ Challen, Shane Buttfield

