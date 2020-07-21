Decision on Women’s ODI World Cup in Two Weeks: New Zealand Cricket

A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) said the status of Women’s ODI World Cup next year remains unchanged, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chairman Greg Barclay has said a decision in that regards will be taken in two weeks.

On Monday, as ICC formally announced the postponement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup slated to be held in October-November this year, it also confirmed that the women’s ODI world cup, to be held in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7, is still on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“The decision (about the ODI World Cup) will be made in the next two weeks,” Barclay told Radio New Zealand. “…because if there is a need to postpone that event then obviously we need to know that sooner rather than later and likewise if it is to go ahead then we need to make a final decision so that we can throw all the resources necessary to run a first class world event in February.”

Even as New Zealand remains one of the least affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic, the possible travel restrictions during the time of the event could result in logistical challenges.

“How do you get teams travelling around the world, they’ve got to hub through other countries and what are the implications of that?” Barclay asked. “Then getting them through the quarantine restrictions that may be in place and of course all of that comes with a cost and so there are budgetary implications heading into February (but) all of that is surmountable.”