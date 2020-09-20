Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE Streaming Details

After a good start to the tournament on Day 1 in Abu Dhabi, action shifts to Dubai, where the Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on Sunday in their tournament opener. While KXIP will heavily rely on star batsman KL Rahul, Capitals have Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who would hold the key for them.

Led by two young captains, both these sides will look forward to starting off on a positive note. However, even before they step on to the field, both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have got some important questions to answer.

DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2nd Match

When: September 20, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin