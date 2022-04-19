Mumbai: In the wake of COVID cases in the Delhi Capitals camp, report suggests that the upcoming game between DC and Punjab Kings that was scheduled to be played in Pune is going to be shifted to Mumbai. A report in The Hindu claims it and also a confirmation of this is expected by 4 PM IST (April 19). Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid.

There has been a spike in cases in the country and reports suggest that the fourth wave has arrived.

A day after India saw a 90 per cent jump in daily cases, the country recorded 1,274 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Active cases currently stand at 11,860 and comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate remained unchanged at 98.76 per cent and 928 recoveries were reported on Monday. The daily positivity rate was at 0.31 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, the game between Delhi and Punjab is important for both sides. Punjab have won three out of six and are in the seventh spot while Delhi has won two out of five and are at the eight position.

Teams (From): Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Match starts at 7.30 PM.