Devdutt Padikkal is the latest IPL player to have contracted the novel coronavirus. The RCB player tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The RCB opener has been isolated from the rest of the squad and is in quarantine. The positive test now makes him doubtful for the IPL opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians.

Padikkal was one of the biggest stars of the season. He was in fine form at the top of the order for RCB and was one of the biggest factors of RCB making the playoffs.

His unavailability would come as a major setback for RCB. The side is in Chennai where they are training for the first match.