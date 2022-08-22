Dhanashree Opens Up On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

New Delhi: India’s well-known choreographer Dhanashree Verma took her stand on the divorce rumours going around with her husband and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She posted some of her pictures and with a caption mentioning the knee injury she encountered and the divorce rumours that took abuzz on social media. The caption read, ” Good morning guys,

Here are some REAL life updates. It’s a late morning coz’ I actually overslept; thanks to you guys ?

Needed all that sleep to recover. It’s funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament.

I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab everyday). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends.

As recommeneded by the doctors, I will be undergoing my surgery if I wish to dance again in life.

I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately

This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least.

All I want to say is that I had so much fear of how I would carry my life on from this injury forward. It was a question of several months of rest, recovery and physiotherapy even post-surgery. After living in fear for so many days, today I woke up with ZERO FEAR. I felt invincible as with the knowing that I can turn any adversity into my power. I can re-claim my power back from any situation.

I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me.

Infact, this has lifted my confidence more and made me feel even more fearless. I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life.

I now feel wiser after this experience. I now know that people will talk and that’s okay, as long as you are a living, breathing emobodiment of your truth.

Thanks for turning my weakness into my strength and helping me strengthen my integrity further.

Let’s spread joy and happiness and ignore everything else.

– DVC

This whole controversy started after she dropped the “Chahal” surname from her Instagram account. Her fans and other Instagram users speculated about a talk of a rift going between her and India’s star leg spinner. Later, people’s assumptions increased when Chahal tweeted “new life loading.”

Before the shining YouTuber post, Yuzvendra Chahal also gave his opinion on the fake speculations and urged people to not believe in any of them. “a humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone,” Yuzvendra wrote in the Instagram story.