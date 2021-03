DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints 4-Day Franchise Series Final: Fantasy 11 Tips & Predicted 11s For Today’s Match at Kingsmead March 25, 2021 Thursday

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints 4-Day Franchise Series Final: Fantasy 11 Tips & Predicted 11

Dolphins vs Titans Dream11 Team Prediction CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021 Final – In the final of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021 today, Dolphins will lock horns with Titans.

Dolphins vs Titans Dream11 Team Prediction CSA 4-Day Franchise Series

TOSS: The CSA 4-Day Franchise Series match toss between Dolphins and Titans will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) – March 25 in India.

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban.

DOL vs TIT My Dream11 Team

Aiden Markram (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Mangaliso Mosehle, Heinrich Klaasen, Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee, Dean Elgar, Senuran Muthusamy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Okuhle Cele

DOL vs TIT Probable Playing XIs

Dolphins: Marques Ackerman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottneil Baartman, Ruan De Swardt, Eathan Bosch, Keegan Petersen

Titans: Grant Thomson, Neil Brand, Okuhle Cele, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Thando Ntini, Kyle Simmonds, Yaseen Valli

DOL vs TIT Full Squads

Titans: Dean Elgar (captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Yaseen Valli, Okuhle Cele, Thando Ntini, Kyle Simmonds, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Victor Mahlangu, Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Grant Thomson, Dayyaan Galiem, Matthew Arnold

Dolphins: Marques Ackerman (captain), Khaya Zondo, Ruan de Swardt, Eathan Bosch, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Kerwin Mungroo, Lifa Ntanzi, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Keith Dudgeon, Grant Roelofsen, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottniel Baartman

