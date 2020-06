Dream11 ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Crick

Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stokcholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska F reningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which kicks off today.

Sweden – Dream11 European Cricket Series

=>June 15-19 Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm

=>July 6-10 Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm

=>July 13-17 Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm

When: From June 15 to June 19

Where to Stream Online: FanCode

TV: Not available in India.

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

June 15, 2020 (Monday)

1:30 PM SHCC vs INDCC

3:30 PM – STCC vs SHCC

5:30 PM – INDCC vs STCC

7:30 PM SMI vs PF

June 16, 2020 (Tuesday)

1:30 PM KCC vs AZC

3:30 PM – PF vs SHCC

5:30 PM AZC vs PF

7:30 PM – INDCC vs SMI

9:30 PM – SMI vs SHCC

June 17, 2020

1:30 PM – PF vs INDCC

3:30 PM STCC vs PF

5:30 PM SMI vs STCC

7:30 PM – KCC vs SMI

9:30 PM SHCC vs KCC

June 18, 2020 (Thursday)

1:30 PM SHCC vs AZC

3:30 PM AZC vs INDCC

5:30 PM – AZC vs STCC

7:30 PM STCC vs KCC

9:30 PM KCC vs PF

11:30 PM INDCC vs KCC

June 19, 2020

1:30 PM 1st Semi-Final

3:30 PM 2nd Semi-Final

5:30 PM – Third place playoff

7:30 PM Final